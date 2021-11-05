At Least 26 States File Lawsuits Over Workplace Vaccine Mandate

ABC reports that over two dozen states have already filed lawsuits challenging the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private companies.

The requirement was issued on November 4 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The mandate, which applies to any business with over 100 employees, requires workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4.

The lawsuits accuse the federal government of overstepping its bounds and usurping the autonomy of states to determine their own health policies.

On behalf of 11 states, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a court filing, , "This mandate is unconstitutional, unlawful and unwise.".

Among the 11 states, Iowa's Tom Miller was the only Democratic Attorney General to join the lawsuit.

According to ABC, a number of private businesses, associations and religious groups have also filed lawsuits of their own against the mandate.

Brandon Trosclair, the owner of a small chain of grocery stores that employs about 500 workers in Louisiana and Mississippi, issued a statement regarding the mandate and his lawsuit.

Over the past 20 months, my employees have showed up to work and served their communities in the face of COVID and hurricanes.

Now I’m being told by the government to insert myself into their private health decisions?, Brandon Trosclair, Grocery chain owner, via ABC.

That’s wrong and I won’t stand for it, Brandon Trosclair, Grocery chain owner, via ABC