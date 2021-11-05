531,000 Jobs Added As Economic Recovery Gains Steam in US

ABC News reports the United States added 531,000 jobs in October.

The October Department of Labor Jobs Report says the unemployment rate now stands at 4.6%.

Labor markets most negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic appear to be experiencing major gains.

Experts say this is a sign of an economy on the rebound.

Overall, it was a really positive jobs report, Megan Greene, chief economist at Kroll Institute, via ABC News.

Upon the release of the jobs report, President Biden addressed the nation from the White House.

He said, "America's getting back to work.".

Biden attributed the good news to his administration's economic plan and effective rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

He also noted that the positive report does not undercut the need for more spending.

Our economy is on the move... we're on the right track.

, President Joe Biden, via ABC News