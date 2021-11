How to Help Your Family Fall in Love with Reading

According to the U.S. Department of Education, 54% of U.S. adults aged 16-74 lack proficiency in literacy, reading below the equivalent of a sixth-grade level.

A Spanish study found, on average, students who were reading regularly outside of class saw their grades rise by 0.22 points overall.

In honor of National Family Literacy Day kicking off this month, we have tips to make reading a fun habit for the family.

Plus, the benefits of doing so.