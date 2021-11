Magnum P.I. S04E06 Devil on the Doorstep

Magnum P.I.

4x06 "Devil on the Doorstep" Season 4 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - A journalist hires Magnum to track down his anonymous source after they mysteriously go dark, and Higgins receives a new assignment from MI-6.

Also, Rick’s old friend comes to the island, but TC is suspicious of his motives, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, November 12th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.