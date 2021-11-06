Parents schedule weekend COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 11

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available to children ages five to 11.
Retail pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS, and Publix all opened appointment times, this weekend.
COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children are now available through the state's online system.
Vaccinations finally are available to U.S. children as young as 5, to the relief of some parents even as others have questions or..