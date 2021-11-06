2,600 men diagnosed with breast cancer every year

Frank Dalton is one of about 2,600 men in the US who are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

More than 500 of them will die.

That’s why the men of Denver7 are again taking part in No Shave Colorado.

During the month of November, they’re growing out their beards in hopes of starting conversations about the importance of getting cancer screenings and encouraging people to donate to the cause.

All of the money raised through No Shave Colorado helps researchers and cancer patients here in our state.