25 Red Zone: Week 11

LITTLE TO NO STABILITY INRECENT HISTORYTH.

REE YEARS--THREE HEAD COACHES.

BUT- THISSEASON- THE BULLDOGS AREHAVING MORE SUCCESS THAN EVER.SIX AND THE-RE- WITH THECHANCE TO LOCK UP SECOND PLACEIN THE DISTRICT TONIGHT.

-STQUARTER, BULLDOGS COMING INSTRONG...QUARTBA CK DESMONDWOODSON THROWS THE BALL TOZHA'MAURYON LOFTON WHO DRIVESTHE BALL ALL THE PASSED THE 10YARD LINE INTO THE ENDZONE FORTHE FIRST TOUCH DOWN OF THENIGHT... -LONGHORNSBALL...QUARTBBACK KELBYHOLLINGSWORTH THROWS A LONGPASS TO GARRETT KWAST BUT ITWAS INTERCEPTED BY THEBULLDOGS ZHA'MAURYON LOFTO..N.- 1ST QUARTER, BULLDSOGBALL... QUARTERBACK DESMONDWOODSON PASSES THE BALL TORUNNING-BACK TY HARRIS WHOHEADBUTTS HIS WAY ALL THE WAYINTO THE ENDZONE FOR ANOTHERBULLDOGS TOUCHDOWN... TAKE