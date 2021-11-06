Children's Hospital, CDPHE open first vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11

Some of the youngest Coloradans received their first dose of the Pfizer two-shot regimen, marking the official start of ongoing vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11 through CDPHE and Children's Hospital Colorado.
Some of the youngest Coloradans received their first dose of the Pfizer two-shot regimen, marking the official start of ongoing vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11 through CDPHE and Children's Hospital Colorado.
Saturday 10 p.m. COVID-19 update
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize COVID vaccines for children ages 5-11, so Fox 4 decided to put some of..
The White House has unveiled its plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11.