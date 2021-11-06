US: 8 dead and many injured after stampede at Astroworld Music Festival in Houston | Oneindia News

At least 8 people were killed and many were injured in a stampede during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston.
#AstroworldMusicFestival #Houston #TravisScott
At least 8 people were killed and many were injured in a stampede during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston.
#AstroworldMusicFestival #Houston #TravisScott
At least eight people are dead and many others were injured after the crowd surged forward as rapper Travis Scott was on stage at..