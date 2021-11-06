Fuel tanker fire kills more than 90 outside Sierra Leone's capital

The explosion occurred after a large crowd had gathered to collect leaking fuel after a bus collided with the tanker late on Friday.
The death toll currently stands at 99 with more than 100 casualties being treated in hospitals and clinics across the capital.
Dozens more were seriously injured after large crowds gathered in a Freetown suburb to collect leaking fuel.