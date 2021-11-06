Travis Scott pauses Astroworld performance after seeing ambulance in crowd

Video shows rapper Travis Scott pausing his performance as an ambulance approached the crowd.
At least eight people died and many others were injured after a crowd surged forward at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
