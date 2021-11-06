Tommy Lee and John Travolta Go Viral For Swapping Baking Recipes

Rockstar, Tommy Lee, and 'Grease' star John Travolta are the best of friends, but little did the internet know they also have a knack for baking!
That was until Tommy broke the internet with a viral TikTok video showing off their baking skills.
Rockstar, Tommy Lee, and 'Grease' star John Travolta are the best of friends, but little did the internet know they also have a knack for baking!
That was until Tommy broke the internet with a viral TikTok video showing off their baking skills.
Tommy Lee's peanut butter chocolate-chip cookie recipe was the one John Travolta wanted. No, seriously, these two superstars..