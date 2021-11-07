Stranger Things s04 - Welcome to California

Stranger Things s04 - Welcome to California - Plot synopsis: A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana.

After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events.

Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm.

Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world -- forever.

Directed by The Duffer Brothers starring David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Maya Hawke, Brett Gelman, Eduardo Franco release date Coming Soon, 2022 (on Netflix)