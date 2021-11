PERFORMANCE WRAPPED INSIDE A LUXURY PLATFORM.

MERCEDES IS WELL KNOWN AS A LUXURY CAR BRAND AND AS BUMPER2BUMPERTV SHARES THE COMPANY ALSO BUILDS SOME SERIOUS PERFORMANCE VEHICLES AS WELL.

(NAT SOT OF EXHAUSTS) THERE IS SOMETHING DISTINCTIVE ABOUT THE SOUND OF A MERCEDES WITH THE AMG ENGINE AND EXHAUSTS.

YES, IT IS THE MERCEDES EXPERIENCE OF HIGH END TECHNOLOGY ALONG WITH THE MEMORABLE PERFORMANCE.

SO WHEN WE GOT OUR HANDS ON THE GL 53 EDITION THERE WAS THE TEMPTATION TO TEAR DOWN A LOCAL ROADWAY JUST TO SEE WHAT IT IS CAPABLE OF DELIVERING.

BUT COMMON SENSE AND THE FEAR OF AN EXPENSIVE CITATION TAMPED DOWN THAT URGE.

INSTEAD WE TOOK A HARD LOOK AT THE TECH IN THE UNIT.

STARTING WITH A COMBINED INSTRUMENT PANEL AND CENTER DISPLAY SCREEN, THERE IS 25 INCHES OF GLASS FOR A DRIVER AND PASSENGER TO INVESTIGATE THE MULTIPLE SYSTEMS IN THE SUV.

WE HAVE NOT BEEN FANS OF THE TENDENCY BY MERCEDES DESIGNERS TO OVER ENGINEER THEIR VEHICLES.

HOWEVER IN THIS UNIT THE REDUNDANT CONTROLS.

IN ADDITION TO THE NAVIGATION AND OTHER INFOTAINMENT APPS BUILT INTO THE CAR WE NOTED HOW MUCH DATA CAN BE DISPLAYED, ESPECIALLY YOU TAKE APEAK BEHIND THE TRACK MODE ICON.(NAT SOT) WHERE DOES ALL OF THIS POWER COME FROM?

WELL A LOOK UNDER THE HOOD REVEALS A 3.0 LITER TURBOCHAREGED INLINE SIX CYLINDER ENGINE RATED AT 429 HORSEPOWER AND 3384 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

BY ITSELF IT IS PRETTY IMPRESSIVE.

IT GETS SOME ADDITIONAL HELP AND 21 MORE HORSEPOWER FROM THE EQ 48 VOLT MILD HYBRID ASSIST SYSTEM.

THAT UNIT ALSO DELIVERS AN ADDITIONAL 184 POUND FEET OF TORQUE WHEN ENGAGED.

THANKFULLY ALL OF THAT IS CHANNELED THROUGH A 9 SPEED ALL WHEEL DRIVE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.

THIS PROVEN TRANSAXLE SHIFTS SMOOTHLY AND IS MORE THAN CAPABLE OF HANDLING THE ENGINE OUTPUT.

NOW IT WOULDN’T BE A MERCEDES WITHOUT SOME VERY NICE TACTILE FEATURES STARTING WITH FRONT SEATS THATARE IN A SWEET SPOT BETWEEN HIGH END LUXURY AND TRACK INSPIRED FUNCTIONS.

(NAT) WE FOUND THE REAR SEAT TO HAVE THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF CLEARANCE FOR AN ADUTL TO BE COMFORTABLE.

A FEATURE THAT REALLY CAUGHT OUR ATTENTION IS THE ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION.

SO DEPENDING ON THE DRIVING STYLE IT CAN BE SET TO A NEAR PERFECT OPERATING POSITION.

FOR THE RECORD THIS MERCEDES IS NOT FOR THE DRIVER WHO IS ONLY WANTS LUXURY.

IT’S ALTER EGO IS LOOKING FOR A WIDE OPEN STRETCH OF ROAD TO FLEX ITS MUSCLES.

I’M GREG MORRISON.