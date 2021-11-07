Iraq PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s residence attacked with explosive laden drone | Oneindia News
The residence of Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was attacked early on Sunday by a drone laden with explosives, in what the military has called an attempted assassination.

