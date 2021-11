Covid booster jab booking brought forward by a month

People in the UK will soon be able to book their coronavirus vaccine five months on from their second jab - a month earlier than before.

Boosters will still be administered six months after the second dose, but it is hoped that earlier booking with help speed up the rollout.

Report by Buseld.

