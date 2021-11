Eustice: COP26 off to 'strong and encouraging start'

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow has got off to a "strong and encouraging start" but added there was more work to do.

"Yes, there's more to be done next week on issues like transport, innovation and waste.

And of course, the final text is always the crucial thing," he said.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn