Early snowfall covers 2022 Winter Olympics host city of Beijing

Beijing, the city due to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, sees unexpectedly early snowfall for the season arriving in the month of November.
Having awoken to streets covered in white, residents play in the snow at landmarks around the city
Beijing, the city due to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, sees unexpectedly early snowfall for the season arriving in the month of November.
Having awoken to streets covered in white, residents play in the snow at landmarks around the city
Beijing, the city due to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, sees unexpectedly early snowfall for the season arriving in the month of..