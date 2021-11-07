Warner: McAuliffe 'absolutely' could have won if infrastructure passed

Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia tells CNN’s Dana Bash that if the House had passed President Biden’s infrastructure bill in August, it would have made a difference in the Virginia Governor election.
Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia tells CNN’s Dana Bash that if the House had passed President Biden’s infrastructure bill in August, it would have made a difference in the Virginia Governor election.
Senator Mark Warner claimed on Sunday that former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe could have defeated Republican gubernatorial..