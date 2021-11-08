Veterans United Home Loans / Veterans Day

U.S. Navy veteran Andre Hughes got the surprise of his life when he received a special gift for his service, both in uniform and out.On November 11th of every year, America takes the day to honor and thank her military veterans.To give back to these veterans who have given so much to us all, Veterans United Home Loans….has made it their mission to help veterans use their hard-earned VA Home Loan benefit to become homeowners.This year, Veterans United Home Loans will be giving away ten homes, with an eleventh home to be given away via sweepstakes.To U.S. Navy veteran Andre Hughes, being chosen as one of the ten recipients felt like a dream