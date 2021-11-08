The Rookie S04E07 Fire Fight

The Rookie 4x07 "Fire Fight" Season 4 Episode 7 Promo Trailer HD - In the aftermath of Fred’s house explosion, Officer Nolan and Bailey discover there’s more to Fred’s death than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Officer Bradford demand a treasure hunt rematch and enlist Officer Grey to help set the terms to a new bet, all while they arrest a series of wealthy female criminals.

Elsewhere, Wesley struggles to keep it together under the pressure of his debt to Elijah on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” Sunday, November 14th on ABC.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.