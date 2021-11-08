Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch S7 Ep. 4: Watch the 60-Second Pitch That Landed a $500,000 Investment

On this week's episode of Elevator Pitch, the pitchers come from a wide variety of backgrounds and industries.

Some are seasoned pros who have already built and sold businesses, while others have yet to complete their first product.

But one trait they all share in common, however, is not being shy about having bold asks.

More than one startup founder asks for a seven-figure investment from our panel of investors, which includes entrepreneur Shaun Neff, angel investor Kim Perrell and Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph.

None of the pitching entrepreneurs manage to get that million-dollar number.

However, one gets halfway there.

Watch the full episode to find out which business swayed one investor to put in $500,000, which opportunity had our judges competing against one another with six-figure offers, and which pitch left them totally unmoved.