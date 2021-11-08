The CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept on the move
It was the surprise of the IAA International Motor Show in Munich.

CUPRA presented its new design vision with a racing-inspired show car that lays the foundation for its future 100% electric city car.

But the CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept isn’t just a show car.

For the first time, we see it on the test track, driven by CUPRA Vice-president for R&D, Dr. Werner Tietz.

-From the showroom to the track.

CUPRA’s new concept car emerges as the brand’s most radical interpretation after its unveiling; a vehicle where electrification meets sustainability and performance.

And to prove it, there’s nothing better than taking it out of the showroom and seeing its racing spirit on the track first-hand.