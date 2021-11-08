Touring Razer's new S$100 million Southeast Asia headquarters

Razer officially opened its S$100 million Southeast Asia headquarters in Singapore in October, amid plans to expand in the region.The seven-storey building is located at one-north, home to Singapore's technology and business hub, and comes clad in black with acid green lines streaking across it — a tribute to the brand’s instantly recognisable aesthetic.The building is also home to Singapore's first RazerStore, where visitors can try out Razer products. They can also try the coffee prepared by a state-of-the-art robotic barista arm at the RazerCafe, and choose between ordering a beverage at the store or pre-ordering a cup of coffee via the RazerCafe app and collecting it in-store.Here's a sample of what we experienced when Yahoo Gaming SEA was invited to take a tour around Razer's new headquarters.