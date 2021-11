Search continues for missing woman in Scott Co.

MORNING IN SCOTTCOUNTY... WHERETHE ERSHIFF'SOFFICE SAYS ANELDERLY WOMANHAS BEEN MISSINGSINCE FRIDAY NIGHT.EVELYN SCHULTZ ISLIVE INGEORGETOWN WITHWHAT WE KNOW SOFAR...SHE JOINS US WITHCLAIRETHIS DEVELOPINGSTORY.EVELYNCLAIRE....SEARCHCREWS SUSPENDEDTHEIR SEARCH FORMARY HARALSONLATE LAST NIGHT...BUT THISMORNING...FIRSTRESPONDERS SAYTHEY'LL BE BACKOUT LOOKING FORHER WITH AHELICOPTER...EVELYNTAKE A LOOK ATYOUR SCREEN...THIS IS A PHOTO OFMARY HARALSON...THE SCOTT COUNTYSHERIFF SAYS SHEWAS LAST SEENFRIDAY NIGHT...THEY SAY SHE LEFTSOMEONE A VOICEMAIL SAYING SHE'DTURNED HER ANKLE... NEAR SOMEWATER AND A DEERSTAND.THE SHERIFF SAYSSHE HAS BEENSPOTTED ON ONETRAIL CAMERA... ANDTHEY'RE ASKINGPEOPLE TO CHECKTHEIR OWNCAMERAS.EVELYNWE ALSO WANT TOSHOW YOU THEAREA SEARCHERSHAVE BEENFOCUSING THEIREFFORTS ON THISWEEKEND...THIS IS SOUTH RAYSFORK IN CORINTH....IT'S JUST EAST OF I-75.THE SHERIFF'SOFFICE SAYS WHENTHEY STARTSEARCHING AGAINLATER THISMORNING... THEY'LLHAVE MORE GROUNDCREWS COMBINGTHIS AREA...PLUSTHEY'LL HAVE THEIRDRONES.EVELYNWE'LL KEEP YOUUPDATED AS WELEARN MORETHROUGHOUT THEMORNING... AND ASTHE SEARCH FORMARY HARALSONCONTINUES INCORINTH.FOR NOW... WE'RELIVE IN SCOTTCOUNTY... EVELYNSCHULTLEZ X 18NEWS.CLAIREBACK IN LEXINGTON,POLICE ARE STILL