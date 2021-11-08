This Day in History: German Scientist Discovers X-Rays

November 8, 1895.

Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen's , discovery of X-rays happened accidentally as he conducted a test on cathode rays.

He noticed a glow on a screen coated with chemicals.

Rontgen called the rays that caused the glow X-rays.

After conducting more experiments, Rontgen discovered that X-rays could pass through human flesh, but not harder substances such as bone.

He also learned that they could be photographed.

The discovery was hailed as a medical miracle.

X-rays were first used on a battlefield during the Balkan War in 1897.

Rontgen received the Nobel Prize in physics for his work but never attempted to gain financially for his discovery