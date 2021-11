Happy Birthday, Gordon Ramsay!

Happy Birthday, Gordon Ramsay!.

Gordon James Ramsay turns 55 years old today.

.

Here are five fun facts about the chef.

1.

He would cook for Hillary Clinton.

2.

Ramsay’s favorite midnight snack is baked beans.

3.

The famous chef doesn’t like watching his own TV shows.

4.

Beef Wellington is his go-to food order.

5.

He’s a black belt in karate.

Happy Birthday, Gordon Ramsay!