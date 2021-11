New Yorkshire CCC Chair Patel apologises to Azeem Rafiq

New Yorkshire CCC Chair Lord Kamlesh Patel apologises on the behalf of the club to 'whistleblower' and former player Azeem Rafiq.

Patel says Yorkshire have settled Rafiq's employment tribunal claims, and that "no restrictions" have been placed on what he is able to say.

Report by Edwardst.

