A Firefighter's Entire Routine, from Prepping Equipment to Saving Lives

"The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help the public." Fire Captain Maria "Peggy" Diaz shares her entire routine—including her fitness and wellness practices while pulling a 24 hour shift at the firehouse.

She explains how wearing very little skincare products helps protect her while wearing equipment and why getting regular acupuncture keeps her mentally and physically prepared.

Peggy shares her experience as the first Latina hired as a city firefighter and the types of calls she has answered in her 20 years on the job.

She also takes us on a firehouse grocery run with a coworker as well as gives us a peek inside the garage gym where her and other firefighters workout together.