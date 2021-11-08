Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk's Twitter poll

Tesla’s market value dropped by more than $60 billion after Elon Musk took a Twitter poll asking if he should sell a portion of his Tesla stock.
CNN’s Christine Romans reports.
Elon Musk’s tweeting is causing controversy again. This time, the world’s richest person has pledged to sell 10% of his Tesla..
The drop comes after Twitter users vote in favour of the carmaker's boss selling 10% of his stake.