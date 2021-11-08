'Canelo' Alvarez KOs Caleb Plant to Become Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion

'Canelo' Alvarez KOs Caleb Plant , to Become Undisputed , Super Middleweight World Champion.

On November 6, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez made boxing history with a knockout win over Caleb Plant.

On November 6, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez made boxing history with a knockout win over Caleb Plant.

BBC reports that with the win, the 31-year-old Canelo claimed Plant's IBF belt to unify all four major belts.

BBC reports that with the win, the 31-year-old Canelo claimed Plant's IBF belt to unify all four major belts.

Heading into the fight, Canelo already held the WBC, WBO and WBA belts.

.

Alvarez connected with a devastating left hook that floored Plant in round 11.

Alvarez connected with a devastating left hook that floored Plant in round 11.

Plant beat the count but was quickly returned to the canvas by a series of unanswered punches from Alvarez.

.

Plant beat the count but was quickly returned to the canvas by a series of unanswered punches from Alvarez.

.

The win makes Alvarez the first Mexican fighter to hold all four of the separate governing bodies' belts at the same time.

.

The win makes Alvarez the first Mexican fighter to hold all four of the separate governing bodies' belts at the same time.

.

Since the WBO began sanctioning world-title fights in 1988, Alvarez is just the sixth fighter to be considered an undisputed champion.

Since the WBO began sanctioning world-title fights in 1988, Alvarez is just the sixth fighter to be considered an undisputed champion.

In December of 2020, Canelo claimed the WBA and WBC belts from Callum Smith.

In May of 2021, he beat Billy Joe Saunders to gain the WBO belt.

.

It hasn't been easy to get to this point.

With my team I have gone really far.

This is for everybody, especially for Mexico.

We did it tonight.

We are only six.

It keeps me happy and motivated to be one of the six undisputed fighters in the world, Saul Alvarez, via BBC.

It hasn't been easy to get to this point.

With my team I have gone really far.

This is for everybody, especially for Mexico.

We did it tonight.

We are only six.

It keeps me happy and motivated to be one of the six undisputed fighters in the world, Saul Alvarez, via BBC