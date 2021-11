Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’ Lands Him His Fourth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart | Billboard News

Ed Sheeran scores his fourth No.

1 on the Billboard 200 chart as his latest studio album, '=,' bows atop the list (dated Nov.

13).

The set, which was released on Oct.

29, earned 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Nov.

4, according to MRC Data.

Over half of that sum was driven by album sales.