Sarah Jessica Parker Slams Ageist And Misogynist Criticism Of Her Appearance

In a new cover story for 'Vogue', Sarah Jessica Parker claps back at the ageist and misogynistic comments about her appearance.

Plus, see new on-set snaps from the "Sex and the City" revival series.