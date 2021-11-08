TikToker's easy pot recipe will make your home smell like Christmas

The holiday season is here — and that means things are getting a lot cozier until after the new year.TikTok crafter Carolina Mccauley shared a simple recipe for a holiday simmer pot.A simmer pot is a great alternative to scented candles, which have petroleum-based paraffin and artificial fragrances.All you need is some fruit, herbs and spices to fill your home with a nice, comforting aroma.All you'll need is sliced citrus fruit, dried cranberries, cinnamon sticks and fresh herbs.TikTokers appreciated Mccauley's Christmas simmer pot