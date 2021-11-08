Here's how to pay your favorite creators with the TikTok tip jar

Here's how to support your favorite TikTok creators.TikTok has launched a new way for users to show love to their favorite creators.Usually, influencers earn through sponsorships, merch and the TikTok creator fund.Now TikTok's tip feature will allow creators to receive direct payments from their followers.TikTok tips are a way for supporters to donate directly to the creators they adore.The tips feature is only available to users with at least 100,000 followers.qualified users must apply to get the feature by locating the application in their settings.