5 easy hacks for slicing and dicing pomegranates

Here are 5 ways to easily slice and dice a pomegranate.1.
Circle cut hack.One easy way to get to the seeds is through the top.2.
Half-cut hack.This method lets you see the fruit from a whole new angle.3.
Square cut hack.Put your geometry skills to the test with this peeling method.4.
Ridges cut hack.When in doubt, the bumps on a pomegranate are a great indicator of where to cut.5.
All-in-one cut hack.Remove all of a pomegranate’s skin with one cut.
Start by making a diagonal incision through the calyx