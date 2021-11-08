Band officially changes song name to match fan's 'misspelled' tattoo

Band officially changes song name to match afan's 'misspelled' tattoo.The lead singer of a band went above and beyond to accommodate a fan who made a permanent mistake .The lead singer of a band went above and beyond to accommodate a fan who made a permanent mistake .Awsten Knight is the frontman and guitarist of the pop-punk band Waterparks .The group is known to have rabid fans.

Some even get tattoos to pay homage to the band.One fan tried to get the name of a Waterparks song tattooed on their arm — and failed.

."See You In In The Future," the tattoo read.

.Fortunately, Knight was able to turn the fan's fail into a major win.

.The musician changed the name of the song across all streaming platforms.Now when you look up the song it's called, "See You In In The Future."