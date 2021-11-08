Thank You, Veterans (Veterans Day, November 11th)

On Veterans Day.
We honor all American Service Members.
Who answered the call.
And put on a uniform .
When their nation , needed them most.
We recognize all the brave men and women for their service and sacrifice.
Thank you, Veterans
