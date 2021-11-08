Arvada officer who shot Good Samaritan during Olde Town shooting will not face charges, DA says
The Arvada police officer who shot and killed Johnny Hurley, a Good Samaritan who shot and killed a gunman in Olde Town Arvada in June, will not face criminal charges, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King announced Monday.