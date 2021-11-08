Biden honors NBA champs Milwaukee Bucks at the White House

President Joe Biden honored the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks at a White House ceremony, marking the first visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue by an NBA championship-winning team since 2016.
President Joe Biden honored the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks at a White House ceremony, marking the first visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue by an NBA championship-winning team since 2016.
Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke on behalf of his Milwaukee Bucks visit to the White House on Monday. The Bucks are the first NBA team..