Children who participated in Pfizer COVID vaccine trial urge Coloradans to get vaccinated

Polis, along with the Children’s Hospital Colorado doctor who led the Colorado vaccine trials and children who participated in the trials, spoke about their experience Monday and urged other Coloradans to get their children vaccinated.
If given final approval, children ages 5 to 11 could be given two lower doses of the Pfizer vaccine spaced out three weeks apart.
