Doctor says time shift 'tinkering with nature' of sleep

LOOKING AT THIS PBLEMRO ALLWRONG.IT IS WHAT IT IS EVERY YEAR.IT'’ THE SAME LIKE SWNO IN THEWINTER AND FLOWERS IN THESPRING.IT COMES LIKE CLOCKWORK DAYLIGHTSAVING TIME.WE’RE TINKERING WITH MOERTHNATUR.DR. CHARLES SEISLER IS THE CHIEFOF THE DIVISION OF SLEEP ANDCIRCADIAN DISORDERS AT BRIGHAMAND WOMEN’S HOSPITAL.HE SAYS WHAT WE’RE REALLY DOINGWHEN WE FALL BACK OR SPRINGAHDEA IS DISRUPTING OUR BODIESOWN NATURAL RHYTHMS.PEOPLE WLIL NOTICE THAT THEIRDOGS TIRHE PLANTS THEY DON’TREALLY SHIFT TIRHE TIMING OFEITHR ACTIVITY WITH WITH ORTHEIR DAILY CYCLES AS WE CHAENGOUR SOCIAL TIME DR. SEIZLER SAYSONE HOUR HERE AND THERE.ESDO MAKE A DIFFERENCE AND NOTJUST WHEN WE CHANGE THE CLOCKSPEOPLE THINK NOTHING ELSESTAYING AWAKE, TWO THREE FROUHOURS LATER ON WEEKENDS AND THENSLEEPING IN ON THE WEEKENDNIGHTSND A THEN COME MONDAYMORNING.YOU’RE DOING THE EQUIVALENT OF ATRIP FMRO LOS ANGELES TO BOSTON.SO WHAT CAN YOU DO TO IMPROVEYOUR SLEEP HEALTH START BYSETTING ASIDE ENOUGH TIME TOSLEEP?MANY OF US DON’T DO AND TRY TOMAINTAIN AS REGULAR ASLEEPSCHEDULE AS POSSIBLE FINALLYDECIDE IF YOU’RE ACTUALLYSETTING YOUR ALARM CLOCK TOOEARLY THE SNOOZE BUTTON.IT IS ASSOCIATED WITH A LOT OFADVERSE HEALTH COSTS SOMEPEOPLE, YOU KNOW, KEEP HITTINGTHE SNOOZE BUTTON EVERY FIVE ORTEN MINUTES FOR TWO HOURS ANDTHAT IS REALLY DISRUPTIVE TO THEDEPTH AND QUALITY OF SLEEP.YEAH, I’M GUILTY OF THAT ATTIMES.I KNOW A LOT OF US AREY B THEWAY IF YOU’RE SETTING THAT ALARMEARLIER TO EXERCISE MAYBECONSIDER THIS DR. SIZER SSAY IFYOU’RE NOT GETTING ENOUGH SLEEPMOST OFHE T WEIGHT YOU LOSE ISLEAN BODY MASS.NOT FAT.SO GETTING AT LEAST SEVEN HOURSOF SHUT EYE IS REALLY I