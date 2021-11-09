Kern County veterans discuss what Veterans' Day means to them

Thursday is Veterans Day, which serves as a moment of reflection and gratitude for those who served in the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, and Air Force.
This year, there will be several events across Kern honoring those who served.
Nearly 800 veterans across the nation were treated to a ''Flight Back in Time" over the last two months courtesy of "Dream Flight."..