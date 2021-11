Life-altering questions about the end of the universe | Katie Mack

In this fascinating conversation, cosmologist and TED Fellow Katie Mack delves into everything from the Big Bang theory to what we see at the edge of the observable universe to a few ways the cosmos might end.

Stay tuned to hear Mack recite an original poem on the wonder and marvel of existence.

