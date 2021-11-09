How to discover your "why" in difficult times | Simon Sinek

What has the coronavirus pandemic taught us about ourselves and our relationships?

In a deeply personal and wide-ranging conversation, leadership expert Simon Sinek shares his own experience caring for his mental health as the world shut down.

He discusses why we need to nurture friendships (in both good times and bad), explains why anyone can be a leader -- and reveals the secret to discovering your "why" in life.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by head of TED Chris Anderson, was part of an exclusive TED Membership event.

