All American S04E04 A Bird in the Hand

All American 4x04 "A Bird in the Hand" Season 4 Episode 4 Promo Trailer HD - THE UNKNOWN - With the All-American game approaching Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is feeling uneasy until an old friend says something to him that makes everything suddenly click.

Olivia (Samantha Logan) applies for a coveted summer internship with the L.A.

Tribune Online, but her test assignment takes a different turn than what they asked for.

Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) questions why no one sees him as great and the answer he gets takes him by surprise.

Coop (Bre-Z) feels betrayed by Layla (Greta Onieogou) when she learns Layla is looking for a new artist and makes some hurtful accusations.

Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) discusses a new opportunity with Laura (Monet Mazur) that might just be too good to turn down.

Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by John A.

Norris (404).

Original airdate 11/15/2021.