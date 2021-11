Bhopal: 4 newborns died as fire broke out at Kamala Nehru Children’s Hospital | Oneindia News

Four newborns died as fire broke out at Kamala Nehru Children’s Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal late on Monday night.

The fire swept through the newborn-care unit of the hospital.

