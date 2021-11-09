4400 S01E04 Harlem's Renaissance Man

4400 1x04 "Harlem's Renaissance Man" Season 1 Episode 4 Promo Trailer HD - WALKING ON SUNSHINE - Finally there is some good news for a few of the 4400.

Andre (TL Thompson) looks to study some of his new friends but mistakes from his past begin to affect him in present day.

Rev (Derrick A.

King) finds some information about his son.

Also starring, Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones, Ireon Roach, Jaye Ladymore, Khailah Johnson, Cory Jeacoma, AMARR and Autumn Best.

The episode was directed by Tessa Blake and written by Jett Garrison (104).

Original airdate 11/15/2021.

