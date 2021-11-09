Poonam Pandey's husband arrested, actress hospitalised with injuries | Oneindia News
Poonam Pandey's husband arrested, actress hospitalised with injuries | Oneindia News

Actress Poonam Pandey's husband was arrested on Monday for allegedly beating up his wife.

According to ANI, the actor is under treatment at a hospital for head, face and eye injuries.

#PoonamPandey #PoonamPandeyControversy #PoonamPandeyHusband