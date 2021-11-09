Porsche - Give me five

The Porsche GT Team tackles the final round of the FIA World Endurance Championship WEC from pole position.

Works driver Kévin Estre turned the fastest GTE-Pro-class lap in the final qualifying session for the eight-hour race on Bahrain International Circuit.

For the Frenchman, this was the fifth pole position from the sixth event this year at the wheel of the No.

92 Porsche 911 RSR. Given that the 911 fielded by the customer team HubAuto Racing was the fastest vehicle in the hunt for top times at the highlight in Le Mans, the ca.

515 PS racer from Weissach remains unbeaten in qualifying for the entire 2021 season – a record in the history of the FIA WEC.

The Italian Gianmaria Bruni set the third quickest time with the No.

91 car.